AQR Capital Management LLC Has $561,000 Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 59.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRO opened at $13.92 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

