AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,384,000 after acquiring an additional 132,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after purchasing an additional 110,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPR opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

