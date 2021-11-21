Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 206,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,915,008 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $36.89.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

