Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 159,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 55.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 871,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 312,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.00 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.