Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 754,818 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,211,153 shares.The stock last traded at $10.19 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrival by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,028,000 after buying an additional 625,521 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,490 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arrival by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

