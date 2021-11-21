Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ARWR stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66.
In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
