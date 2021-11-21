Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 100.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

