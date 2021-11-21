Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the October 14th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARTA stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Artisan Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $992,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

