Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.30).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ascential to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.30), for a total value of £352,505.44 ($460,550.61).

LON:ASCL traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 439.40 ($5.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,627. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 415.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 402.82.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

