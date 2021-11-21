Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 268,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 77,195 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 228,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

