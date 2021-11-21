Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 14th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4,609.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 420,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,088. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

