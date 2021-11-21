Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

LON:AML opened at GBX 1,611.50 ($21.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,772.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,889.77. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($21,779.46). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

