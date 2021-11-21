Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Receives $20.40 Average PT from Analysts

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

ATER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Aterian has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $200.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

