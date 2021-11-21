ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATIP. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

