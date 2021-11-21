Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. Atkore also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$10.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 540,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,990. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

