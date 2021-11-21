Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) PT Raised to $129.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. Atkore has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

