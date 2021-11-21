Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NASDAQ AY opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -273.02%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

