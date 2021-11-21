aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 300,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,831. The company has a market cap of $138.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.