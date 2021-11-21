aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to report sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 300,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,831. The company has a market cap of $138.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

