AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.41). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

AudioEye stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,834. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AudioEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AudioEye by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

