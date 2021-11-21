AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) President Purchases $20,608.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) President Christopher Hundley purchased 2,300 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $20,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $87.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEYE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

