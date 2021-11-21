Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $544,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $460,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 112.5% in the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 229.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

