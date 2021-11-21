Autonio Market Capitalization Achieves $11.90 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $11.90 million and $250,777.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00075194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00090177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.86 or 0.07286531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.09 or 0.99772884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

