Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.03

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.03 and traded as low as C$1.85. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 8,577 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The stock has a market cap of C$40.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.12 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Avante Logixx (CVE:XX)

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

