Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

