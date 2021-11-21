Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 223,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.
Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.