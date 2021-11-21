Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVGR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Aegis cut their price target on Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

AVGR stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 109.27% and a negative net margin of 162.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

