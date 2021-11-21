Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Tops $207,164.63

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. Axe has a total market capitalization of $207,164.63 and $58,753.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00520692 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.