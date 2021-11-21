Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 6.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $37.95. 5,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 697,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Specifically, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXSM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.