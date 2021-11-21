Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,152 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,829 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -936.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

