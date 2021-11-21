Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,934 shares of company stock worth $4,639,629 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

