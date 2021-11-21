Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $174,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 9,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 10.9% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.47 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.