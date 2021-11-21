Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,953,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $758,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ROP opened at $498.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

