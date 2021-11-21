B-cube.ai Hits Market Cap of $3.34 Million (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, B-cube.ai has traded down 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. B-cube.ai has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $19,571.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B-cube.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00090789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.58 or 0.07312924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.89 or 1.00211210 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025611 BTC.

About B-cube.ai

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,625 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

Buying and Selling B-cube.ai

