B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 2,952 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $32,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,594,154.45.

On Friday, November 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 23,377 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $257,380.77.

On Wednesday, November 10th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $762,144.18.

On Monday, November 8th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 45,963 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $551,096.37.

On Thursday, October 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 600 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $7,710.00.

On Friday, October 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 87,714 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,248,170.22.

On Wednesday, September 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $859,343.65.

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

EOSE stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $520.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

