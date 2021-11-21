Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $330.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $357.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $151.77 on Thursday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,920,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Baidu by 25.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

