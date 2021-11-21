Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.