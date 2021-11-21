Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.36) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.18) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.27) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

