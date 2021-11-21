Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,818. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,501 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

