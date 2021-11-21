Bank of America Begins Coverage on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

CRON has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $1,335,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.