Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 147.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 565,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Golub Capital BDC worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 70.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

