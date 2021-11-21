Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ESPO opened at $76.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

