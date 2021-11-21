Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,066 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH opened at $87.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.