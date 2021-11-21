Bank of America Corp DE Sells 97,136 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXO opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

