Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 14th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.28. 458,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,738. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

