Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABX. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.76.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$25.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.34. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$32.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.77%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

