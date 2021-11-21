Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

BYCBF stock remained flat at $$2,539.39 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,376.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2,386.07. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $2,135.00 and a 52 week high of $2,600.00.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYCBF. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.