Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Basanite stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

