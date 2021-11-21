Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report sales of $115.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $123.70 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $118.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $452.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.52 million to $480.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $464.30 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $483.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

BSET opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.