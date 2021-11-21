Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0333 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 91.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market capitalization of $168,307.43 and $919.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.67 or 0.00378298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.