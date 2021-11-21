Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.93.

BBWI stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

