Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $98.00 at UBS Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $5,101,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $124,702,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

