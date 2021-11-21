BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BLHWF remained flat at $$592.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.30. BELIMO has a 12-month low of $400.00 and a 12-month high of $8,550.00.

Get BELIMO alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.